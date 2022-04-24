Declan Bonner says he has no confidence in the GAA's disciplinary system after Armagh had three suspensions overturned for Donegal's Ulster Championship quarter-final victory over the Orchard County on Sunday.

Donegal chose not to contend their two suspensions following a feisty league meeting between the sides earlier in April and Bonner's side put the pre-match talk to one side as they surged to a 1-16 to 0-12 victory in Ballybofey.

READ MORE: Dominant Donegal see off hugely disappointing Armagh