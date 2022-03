Derry club Eoghan Rua win the All-Ireland Junior A Club Camogie title with a tense 1-11 to 1-10 victory over Kerry side Clanmaurice in Saturday's decider in Drogheda.

Ireland hockey captain Katie Mullan scored a fine individual goal to help Eoghan Rua lead 1-4 to 0-6 at half-time.

And while Clanmaurice raised a late green flag through Jackie Horgan, the Ulster club held out for a narrow win.