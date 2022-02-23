'We love snobbery, we love a hierarchy' - Cork boss Ricken on the Tailteann Cup

Cork senior football manager Keith Ricken explains why he "dreads" the prospect of his team playing in the Tailteann Cup.

Speaking on the latest episode of The GAA Social, Ricken said the second-tier competition will "keep the weaker teams weaker" and the "stronger teams stronger".

Division Two teams - Cork, for example - that end up in Division Three at the conclusion of the National League campaign will face the prospect of competing in the inaugural Tailteann Cup unless they regroup to clinch a place in their provincial finals.

"We love snobbery, we love a hierarchy," said Ricken.

"We just love that and we're making this story that if we have a hierarchy we'll give the weaker teams greater chances - it won't, it'll keep the weaker teams weaker and the stronger teams stronger."

