'We're disappointed with ourselves' - Tyrone's McGeary rues Athletic Grounds melee

Footballer of the Year Kieran McGeary says the mass brawl in Sunday's game with Armagh was "unfortunate" after he was one of five players sent off.

Four Red Hands players and one from Armagh were dismissed by referee following the late brawl at the Athletic Grounds.

Tyrone legend Peter Canavan believes Gough was particular harsh on the Red Hands, saying that "it smacked of manners being put on All-Ireland champions".