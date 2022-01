Derry earn a dominant 1-10 to 0-6 victory over Down in the Division Two Football League opener at Owenbeg.

Niall Loughlin's 18th-minute goal put the Oak Leafers 1-3 to 0-2 ahead and they never really relinquished control despite Caolan Mooney's superb goal attempt for Down just after half-time.

Derry went close to notching a late second goal as Shane McGuigan struck the crossbar with Paul Cassidy pointing the rebound.