Kilcoo reach All-Ireland Club final with extra-time victory over St Finbarr's

Kilcoo secure a second successive All-Ireland Club final appearance after earning a 1-18 to 1-13 extra-time victory over Cork side St Finbarr's.

Ryan Johnston's early goal put Kilcoo ahead but Eoin McGreevy's strike helped St Finbarr's lead 1-5 to 1-3 at the break.

After falling three behind, a dramatic conclusion to the second half saw Paul Devlin edge Kilcoo ahead before Steven Sherlock levelled proceedings again at 1-10 to 1-10 only for Devlin to be awarded another free which became a hop ball after Aidan Branagan's reckless off-the-ball challenge resulted in his red card.

Despite that setback, Kilcoo fought back to dominate extra time as the Munster champions became increasingly ragged.