Sinead Mellon's two goals in a minute help secure Slaughtneil's sixth straight Ulster Club Camogie title as they defeat big rivals Loughgiel 3-7 to 0-9 at Lavey.

"I wouldn't be one for scoring goals. It was just probably a bit of luck in the end," said Mellon of her quickfire double which came just after half-time

"I can't even describe it. We never thought we would win a county never mind six Ulsters."