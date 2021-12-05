Hughes red card 'made things a bit easier for us' - Glen boss O'Rourke

Glen manager Malachy O'Rourke says the red carding of Scotstown midfielder Kieran Hughes "gave us more room to exploit" as his side earned a 1-18 to 0-12 Ulster Club SFC win.

O'Rourke was impressed with the display of his midfielder Conor Glass, who he says is "getting better every day" as he adjusts to gaelic football following his career in the Australian Football League.

The Glen boss added that he hoped his side's progression to the Ulster Club semi-finals where they will face Kilcoo will boost morale in the community in Maghera after recent tragedies in the locality.