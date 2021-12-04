Tina Bradley says Slaughtneil camogs' fifth straight Ulster Club title is "such a great feeling" and dedicates the win to absent team-mate Siobhan Bradley who is 39 weeks pregnant.

"I'm so, so proud," said Bradley, who hit 1-6 of Slaughtneil's total as they accounted for rivals Loughgiel 1-12 to 0-8 in the replay of the rearranged 2020 final to set up an All-Ireland semi-final with Wexford club Oulart The Ballagh next weekend.

"Siobhan....this one is for you."