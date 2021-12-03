Creggan great Totten revelling in club's return to big time

Patsy Totten had to wait 67 years to see Creggan regain the Antrim Football title but he is revelling in the moment after the current Kickham's crew repeated his team's 1954 feat.

The 89-year-old is one of two members of the 1954 team still alive and current captain Conor McCann says his presence has helped to make it a "special few weeks" in the village since their triumph over Aghagallon.

Patsy, who also won Ulster Senior and Minor Football Championship medals with Antrim during his career, says he was "boiled, stewed and fried" in the GAA.

"It was the only game in town. It was very important to me right through my life," added Patsy, who is now looking forward to Creggan's Ulster Club quarter-final clash against Armagh champions Clann Eireann on Sunday.