Highlights as Dromore dominate the second half to beat Coalisland 0-15 to 0-8 in the Tyrone Football Final at Omagh.

The sides were level at 0-5 to 0-5 apiece at half-time but Emmet McNabb finished with 0-6 as Dromore clinched their fourth Tyrone title with a first O'Neill Cup triumph since 2011.