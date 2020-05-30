'I thought I'd never see it' - Clann Eireann '63 hero sees Armagh title return

Lawrence Mitchell says Clann Eireann's Armagh SFC triumph is the "best day of my life" since the afternoon he played on the club's last team to win the title in 1963.

"I thought I'd never see it but they've done it," said an emotional Mitchell, who was joined by several other 'boys of 63' at Sunday's game as Clann Eireann produced a dramatic final-quarter comeback to beat Crossmaglen 2-12 to 0-16 at the Athletic Grounds.