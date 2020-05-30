'What a journey' - Dan McCarthy emotional as Clann Eireann end 58-year wait

An emotional Dan McCarthy speaks to BBC Sport NI's Mark Sidebottom as Clann Eireann claim their first Armagh Senior Football title since 1963.

The Lurgan side rallied from six points down to beat Crossmaglen Rangers 2-12 to 0-16 in Sunday's decider at the Athletic Grounds.

"Ever since we started playing football, ever since we put on the Clann Eireann jersey, there's only been one goal and that's to bring the Gerry Fagan trophy into the Fagan house and today we're going to do that," said McCarthy.

