'Mentally the burden's huge' - Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue on expectation to succeed
Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue says he wonders whether even people in his own club realise the difficulty of so many players having to fight on two fronts in successive weeks.
The Robert Emmets recently landed a ninth successive Derry hurling title and several of those same players - including McKaigue - will be part of the football team attempting to successfully defend their county crown in Sunday's decider against parish rivals Glen at Celtic Park.