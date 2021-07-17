'That's for Brendan Og' - Farney skipper Wylie dedicates semi-final win to Duffy

Monaghan captain Ryan Wylie says the Ulster semi-final win over Armagh was for Brendan Og Duffy, the U20 captain who died in a car accident on Friday night.

The 19-year-old was returning home after leading the side to an Ulster U20 semi-final victory over Donegal.

Monaghan struck late to see off Armagh by a 4-14 to 2-21 scoreline in a dramatic encounter in Newry.