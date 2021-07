Donegal manager Declan Bonner says the thrilling 0-16 to 0-15 win over Derry on Sunday was a 'real championship match'.

Derry led for most of the Ulster SFC quarter-final but the Ballybofey hosts won it thanks to Paddy McBrearty's last-gasp point.

The reward for Donegal is a provincial semi-final against Tyrone next weekend.