Ulster SFC: Armagh to surprise? Cavan's title defence to falter? BBC pundits predict the Championship
BBC Sport NI's pundits tip Armagh to shine and Cavan's title defence to abruptly end as they give their predictions for the 2021 Ulster Senior Football Championship.
Watch Down v Donegal in the preliminary round of the 2021 Ulster Senior Football Championship on BBC Two NI & BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 27 June at 12:30 BST.
