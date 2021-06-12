Tyrone 'found wanting' in Kerry defeat - Dooher

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher admits his side were "found wanting" in their crushing Division One semi-final defeat by Kerry.

Tyrone were comfortably outclassed by a Kerry side who scored five first-half goals in a resounding 6-15 to 1-14 win in Killarney.

"We came down here and thought we could put up a stiff challenge to Kerry, but sadly we were found wanting in a lot of areas," said Dooher.

"But you have to hold your hands up to Kerry, they were very impressive, got off to a good start and we could never really get a foot in the game."