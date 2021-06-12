Derry need to become 'a serious force in Ulster' after promotion to Division Two - Gallagher
Derry manager Rory Gallagher wants his squad to become a force to be reckoned with in Ulster after their win over Limerick secured promotion to Football League Division Two.
Shane McGuigan top-scored with six points as the Oak Leafers saw off Limerick 0-17 to 0-13 at Carrick-on-Shannon.
Derry will share the Division Three title with Offaly, who saw off Fermanagh in Saturday's other Division Three semi-final.
