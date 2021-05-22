Penalty miss the 'turning point' says relieved Dooher

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher says his side were "lucky to be in the game halfway through the second half" before they fought back to beat Armagh 2-15 to 2-10.

"The penalty probably was the turning point for us and gave us the impetus and the wee platform," said Dooher after a victory which boosted Tyrone's hopes of avoiding relegation from Division One after their defeat by Donegal last weekend.

"Armagh were fairly dominant for a while. Should they have got the penalty, we might have been looking at a different result."