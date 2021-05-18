Peter Canavan recalls on BBC Sport NI's The GAA Social podcast his eye-opening introduction to the intense and occasionally downright hostile rivalry between Tyrone and Armagh.

The occasion was an otherwise unimportant tournament game in Castleblayney which came a couple of months after a tempestuous Ulster Championship contest between the sides in Omagh.

"This was one of my first games for Tyrone seniors and after about 15 or 20 minutes the row broke out in the middle of the pitch with everybody except for three players involved in it," Canavan recounts the scores-settling episode as The GAA Social looks ahead to this weekend's Football League Division One clash between counties.

"I was being marked in the corner by Leo McGeary who was very well established with Armagh and is also a cousin of mine and the two of us and the one and only Benny Tierney were the only people not involved in it although I'm sure they were thinking about giving me a dink or two!

"I got my eyes opened that night. I still have nightmares about it."