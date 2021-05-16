BBC Sport

'Performance of character rather than quality' - McGinley and Harte react as Antrim beat Louth

Antrim boss Enda McGinley says it took a "huge performance of character rather than quality" for his side to see off Mickey Harte's Louth in the Football League Division Four opener in Haggardstown.

The Saffrons scored three injury-time points to claim a dramatic 1-15 to 3-8 victory and deny Harte a first win as Louth manager.

"We missed five wides in a row when the game was on a knife edge that could have had us home and hosed, we didn't take them, they took the lead yet our boys responded brilliantly," said McGinley.

"We got a late goal and had two or three chances after that which we didn't take, so we had it in our own hands to win but let it slip," admitted Harte.

Gaelic Games