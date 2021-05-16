'Performance of character rather than quality' - McGinley and Harte react as Antrim beat Louth
Antrim boss Enda McGinley says it took a "huge performance of character rather than quality" for his side to see off Mickey Harte's Louth in the Football League Division Four opener in Haggardstown.
The Saffrons scored three injury-time points to claim a dramatic 1-15 to 3-8 victory and deny Harte a first win as Louth manager.
"We missed five wides in a row when the game was on a knife edge that could have had us home and hosed, we didn't take them, they took the lead yet our boys responded brilliantly," said McGinley.
"We got a late goal and had two or three chances after that which we didn't take, so we had it in our own hands to win but let it slip," admitted Harte.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Gaelic Games