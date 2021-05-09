Top-scorer Clarke says Antrim win over Clare 'shows we're good enough for Division One'

Ciaran Clarke says Antrim's 1-21 to 0-22 win over Clare as they made a triumphant return to Division One shows the Saffrons are good enough to compete in hurling's top-tier.

"It means everything. You saw the joy after the game there," said Clarke, who top-scored for the Saffrons with 1-11 including his crucial first-half goal.

"But at the end of the day, it's only two points and we have to back it up next week and the week after and beyond."