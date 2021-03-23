Former Monaghan footballer Dick Clerkin, a member of the GAA's Covid-19 Advisory Group, welcomes the imminent return to training for clubs in Northern Ireland.

Following the decision by the group to permit a return to training in pods of 15 or less and speaking at Lavey's GAA ground in Derry, Clerkin told BBC Sport NI's Orla Bannon that "this place has been quiet for too long".

"The fundamental goal of the GAA is to get back to playing games," added Clerkin.