'It's difficult to see' - Fermanagh captain Donnelly at Covid's coalface

Fermanagh captain Eoin Donnelly, who works as a respiratory physiotherapist at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, says watching patients die on the Covid-19 frontline has been "difficult to see".

"You have patients who you see regularly and you’ve put a lot of treatment time in with them and you build up a relationship, said the Erne football skipper.

"To see them pass away and a lot of the time they are passing away on their own, not having their family there and they are just relying on the staff on the ward to be there in their last moments, that’s difficult to see."