BBC Sport Northern Ireland's and Antrim native Mark Sidebottom gets behind the scenes at Croke Park as Darren Gleeson's side clinch the Joe McDonagh Cup by beating Kerry.

Former Tipperary All-Ireland winner Darren Gleeson said being in charge of Antrim in the year of the Covid-19 pandemic had been "emotional....difficult but very rewarding".

"Even if we didn't want today, it was very rewarding to be involved with a group like this," said Gleeson after his side's 0-22 to 1-17 triumph.