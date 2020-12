Dublin manager Dessie Farrell says Dublin are "very beatable any day we go out" despite the widespread view that a sixth successive All-Ireland Football title is now a certainty.

Cavan shocked Donegal in the Ulster Final but proved no match for the Dubs who romped to a 1-24 to 0-12 All-Ireland semi-final win.

"Looking at the Ulster Final was a timely shot across the bows for us," said the Dublin boss, whose side will face either Mayo or Tipperary in the All-Ireland Final on 19 December.