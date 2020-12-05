Armagh camog Devlin dedicates All-Ireland triumph to late father

Armagh camogie keeper Ciarrai Devlin says she needed to have a "wee word" with her late father during the closing stages of the All-Ireland Premier Junior Final win over Cavan.

The Armagh keeper lost her father Gerard to suicide earlier this year and she had an emotional embrace with her mother after the tense 0-19 to 3-7 victory over Cavan at Kingspan Breffni.

"I said 'come on now....give me a hand' because it wasn't looking good for us. Although he can't be here, I know he's smiling down and he's really proud," said Ciarrai.

The BBC Action line offers support for anybody affected by issues in the above video.

