Armagh Ladies' Caroline O'Hanlon says her side can draw on a number of positives despite their All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Dublin.

O'Hanlon pointed to a number of mistakes that cost the Ulster side, who put it up to the defending champions for the full game before falling to a 3-13 to 3-08 defeat.

The four-in-a-row chasing Dubs will meet either Cork or Galway in the final on 20 December.