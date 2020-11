New Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher says it is "an honour and a privilege" to be offered the opportunity to build on the "remarkable legacy" of their predecessor Mickey Harte.

The duo managed Tyrone Under-21s to All-Ireland glory in 2015 and have now been tasked with the job of succeeding Harte, who recently stepped down after 18 years at the helm.

Logan says he hopes he and Dooher "can add some value to the squad and bring another little degree of improvement".