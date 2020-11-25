Logan era set to begin in Tyrone

Feargal Logan is set to be appointed as Tyrone football manager after Mickey Donnelly's withdrawal from the Red Hand race.

Donnelly's withdrawal leaves Logan as the only candidate to succeed Mickey Harte and Tyrone GAA are set to rubberstamp his appointment on Wednesday night.

Logan's backroom team is set to include Brian Dooher, Collie Holmes and Joe McMahon with Peter Donnelly expected to return to the strength and conditioning role that he previously held. Donnelly is set to combine the Tyrone role with his job at Ulster Rugby.