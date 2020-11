BBC Sport NI GAA pundit Peter Canavan tells Mark Sidebottom that the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Dublin and Cavan should be played at a neutral venue and not Croke Park.

Canavan says Dublin "have a big advantage" when they play in Croke Park and believes venues such as Mullingar and Pairc Esler should be considered for the All-Ireland semi-final "out of fairness".

The former Tyrone great also gave his views on the succession race to take over from Mickey Harte in his native county.