Man-of-the-match Conor Madden says an inspirational half-time team talk from boss Mickey Graham helped Cavan to a sensational Ulster semi-final win over Cavan.

Madden was a half-time substitute and hit three points in an outstanding display as the Breffni side fought back from 10 points back to secure a 1-14 to 1-13 victory.

It sets up a provincial decider against holders Donegal at the Athletic Grounds next Sunday.