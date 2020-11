Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney laments his side's lack of attacking threat in their Ulster semi-final defeat by Donegal on Saturday.

Donegal overpowered the Orchard county 1-22 to 0-13 at Kingspan Breffni to stay on course for a third Ulster title in a row.

"We were very week in the first half. You need to have a bit of courage to go at teams," summed up McGeeney.