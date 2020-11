Paddy Cunningham will be hoping to help Antrim shock Cavan in Saturday's Ulster Football clash 11 years after playing in the Saffrons' semi-final win over the Breffni county.

Cunningham opted out of the Antrim panel in 2014 but at 35 was coaxed back by manager Lenny Harbinson this year even though he suffers from Crohn's disease which means that he has to receive a blood transfusion every eight weeks.