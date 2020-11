Declan Bonner says his Donegal team "were the better side" and deserved their 1-13 to 1-11 victory over Tyrone in Sunday's big Ulster SFC clash at Ballybofey.

The Donegal boss says his players "showed great character" to fight back at a wet and windy MacCumhaill Park after gifting Tyrone a goal after half-time which moved the Red Hands into a two-point lead.