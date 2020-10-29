'To captain Derry was so, so special' - Kieran McKeever on Derry's '98 Ulster triumph

Kieran McKeever, one of gaelic football's greatest corner-backs, recalls how surprised he was to be asked to captain the Derry side that went on to win the 1998 Ulster SFC title.

"Brian Mullins was manager and he said to me: 'Hey McKeever....I'm going to give you a bit of responsibility. I'm going to make you captain. You'd better live up to it'. I couldn't believe it," says the Dungiven man, who like all Derry fans is looking forward to Sunday's Ulster SFC game against Armagh at Celtic Park.

Derry have not won the Ulster title since 1998.