McEnaney's relief as Monaghan stay in Division One as focus turns to Cavan game

Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney is relieved as his side maintain their Division One status after a draw with Meath as attention now moves to the Ulster SFC opener against Cavan.

"We should have been 10 points to one up after 18 games - game over - but we let them back into and gave them chances to win the game," said the Farney county boss.

Monaghan needed a 1-8 contribution from Conor McManus while Banty insists that Darren Hughes will be fit for the Cavan contest despite taking a heavy hit in a collision with Meath's Cillian O'Sullivan.

"Darren is a hardy boy. A farmer by nature. He's been running into cows and bulls during the week."

