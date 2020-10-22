'We would rather play the game and lose it than to have it given to us'

St. Colman's College coach Cathal Murray says his players would have preferred to have played the MacRory Cup final and lost, than been given a medal.

The showpiece final between St Colman's Newry and St. Patrick's Maghera was scheduled to be played on St. Patrick's Day but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An attempt to reschedule the decider had been pencilled in for 9 October, however the plans were shelved meaning both the MacRory Cup and MacLarnon Cup are to be shared between the 2020 finalists.