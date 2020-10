Slaughtneil win their sixth Derry Senior Football Championship by beating holders Magherafelt by 0-11 to 1-04 in Bellaghy.

After a cagey first half which Slaughtneil edged, Jared Monaghan netted for Magherafelt but it wasn't enough to stop the Emmet's outfit completing a football and hurling double.

Man of the match Chrissy McKaigue and Shane McGuigan reflect on Slaughtneil winning the Derry title for the first time since 2017.