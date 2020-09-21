Close nets winning goal past brother-in-law keeper to seal Cargin three-in-a-row

Cargin secured their first ever three-in-a-row in the Antrim Football Championship as veteran Ciaran Close hit the decisive extra-time goal past brother-in-law keeper Oisin Kerr.

The battle of the neighbours saw Cargin and Creggan locked at 0-16 each at full-time but Close's goal proved the difference as the Toomebridge men secured a 1-22 to 1-19 success.

"It's going to be an interesting topic for the next few weeks at the in-laws' house," said Close, 37, who was winning his seventh Antrim medal as he dragged his injury-ravaged body onto the field in extra-time.