Barker dedicates shoot-out winner to late childhood friend

Dungannon Clarkes' Ciaran Barker dedicates his penalty shoot-out winner in the Tyrone SFC final to late childhood friend Cian Corrigan.

Cian, who was a team-mate of Barker's at the Dungannon club, died from a rare and incurable form of cancer at the age of 11 in 2009.

Having earlier missed Dungannon's fifth spot-kick, which would have ensured victory, Barker scored in sudden death to give his side an 8-7 shoot-out win over Trillick after the game had finished 1-12 apiece at the end of extra time.

"There was one person I was particularly thinking of - a former team-mate of mine, Cian Corrigan. He was a young lad taken away through illness at 11 years of age, and that was all I was thinking of," Barker said.