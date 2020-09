Dungannon Clarkes are Tyrone football champions for the first time in 64 years after they earn a dramatic final triumph over holders Trillick in a penalty shootout.

Club president Jimmy McCallan, a 19-year-old goalkeeper the last time the Clarkes lifted the O'Neill Cup, was at Healy Park to see the triumph.

The scoreline was 1-12 to 1-12 after extra-time at Omagh and the shootout went to sudden death before Ciaran Barker's penalty secured a 8-7 triumph.