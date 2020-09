Five straight second-half points from Shane McGuigan help Slaughtneil beat neighbours Glen 0-15 to 0-12 to set up a Derry SFC semi-final against Ballinderry.

After trailing 0-10 to 0-8 at half-time at Celtic Park, two Alex Doherty points helped Glen move ahead but they were held scoreless for a 28-minute period as Slaughtneil took control.

Holders Magherafelt will meet Loup in the other semi-final.