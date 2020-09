Scotstown win a fifth Monaghan Football title in six years as Conor McCarthy's 1-5 helps them earn a 1-14 to 0-7 win over Ballybay.

Ballybay led 0-3 to 0-0 and 0-4 to 0-1 but that was as good as it got for the Pearses as Scotstown moved into a 0-8 to 0-6 lead by half-time.

A Paul Finlay free was Ballybay's only second-half score as Scotstown took control despite several missed chances.