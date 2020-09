Scotstown stay on course for a sixth Monaghan SFC title in eight years by beating Carrickmacross 0-17 to 1-6 in their semi-final.

The victors began their bid to make the county decider for the eighth year in a row by registering four unanswered points in the first seven minutes.

Scotstown led 0-7 to 1-3 at half-time and stretched their lead in the second half to book their place in the final against Ballybay, who defeated Inniskeen 4-19 to 1-25 after extra-time in the other last-four game.