Ballybay will take on Scotstown in the Monaghan Senior Club Football Championship final after defeating Inniskeen by 4-19 to 1-26 after extra-time in Clones.

The sides were level four times in the second half and Shane McGuinness' extra-time goal was the difference between the teams.

Monaghan and Balybay legend Paul Finlay and Inniskeen manager Oisin McConville give their reaction to the thrilling last-four tie.