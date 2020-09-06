Loughgiel set up Dunloy decider with epic win over St John's

Loughgiel will face holders and big local rivals Dunloy in the Antrim Hurling Final on Sunday week after they edged out St John's 2-31 to 5-18 after extra-time in a thriller.

Domhnall Nugent hit three goals for the Johnnies despite playing much of the game effectively with only one hand after suffering a dislocated elbow.

Liam Watson came out of retirement to score one of Loughgiel's goals with Benny McCarry notching the Shamrocks' other three-pointer before hitting two crucial late scores which eventually subdued St John's.

