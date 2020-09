A last-puck point by Chrissy McMahon earns Dunloy a dramatic 1-22 to 2-18 victory over Rossa in a thrilling Antrim Hurling semi-final at Dunsilly.

Dunloy led by five in the first half but a Michael Armstrong goal cut the margin just before half-time.

Two superb Aodhan O'Brien scores and a Conal Johnston goal helped Rossa move ahead in the second half but Dunloy fought back to snatch victory at the death thanks to McMahon's snapshot.