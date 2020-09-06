Ballinderry subdue Newbridge in extra-time to reach Derry quarter-finals

Ballinderry fight back from five points down at half-time in normal time to reach the Derry SFC quarter-finals as they beat Newbridge 2-18 to 1-15 after extra-time at the Loup.

Conor Doherty's goal helped Newbridge lead by five at half-time but substitute Ryan Bell punished an errant kickout to net for Ballinderry after they had already hit five unanswered points.

Newbridge fought back again to force extra-time but youngster Oisin Mullan's goal helped the Shamrocks subdue their fancied opponents.

